Service to celebrate the life of Billy Wayne Stone, 82, is scheduled for Monday at 3:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Billy passed away on Thursday April 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born on September 5, 1939 to the late Herbert and Gladys Stone. He was a graduate of Biggersville High School and N.E.M.J.C. in Booneville. He attended and supported First United Methodist Church. Billy was a Dana Corporation retiree who was mentored by many which led to lifetime friendships all over the world. An avid golfer, Billy was a longtime member of Hillandale where he held the title of Caddy Champion, Club Champion, as well as Invitational Champion. Those left to honor Billy's memory include his wife of 58 years, Doloris Stone; son, Robert Stone (Valli); grandsons, Christian Stone (Marlie) and Cythe Stone. Other survivors include sister Claudette Miller (Ricky); brothers, Ricky Stone and Randy Stone; brother-in-law, Danny Dilworth (Sue Ann); sister-in-laws, Theresa Glenn (Jimmy), Karen Terry (Bill) and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Ester Beckham (Jack). Rev. Bud Gordon, Rev. John Garrott and Bill Terry will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the charity of one's choice. Online condolences can be left at www.MemorialCorinth.com. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.