Charles Edward Stone, 85, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born October 11, 1934, the only child of Willie Orman "Chub" and Mable Virgie Emerson Stone. He received his Bachelor of Science, Master's, and Educational Specialist degrees in agriculture from Mississippi State University. He taught agriculture at Tremont High School for 10 years and at Itawamba Community College for 24 and a half years. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church where he served as deacon and song director for many years. He married the former Helen Lane Wilson on June 4, 1959; she preceded him in death on September 5, 2008. He was an avid bird hunter and fisherman and enjoyed farming, gardening, and serving the Lord in his church. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, February 3, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Lynton Younger and Bro. Jeff Lentz officiating. Burial will be in the Shottsville Cemetery. Survivors include his daughter, Christy Kelley Brown (Blythe) of Mantachie; one granddaughter, Taylor Tutor (Justin) of Pontotoc; his beloved puppy Molly; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; and his parents, W. O. and Virgie Stone. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 2, and from 9 a.m. until service time Monday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Stone family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
