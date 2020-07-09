Clytee Stone

Clytee Stone, 88, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home. Graveside service will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Porter's Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."

