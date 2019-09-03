BYHALIA, MS -- Elwanda Sue Stone, 74, passed away Sunday, September 02, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Collierville. Services will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Friday 11:00am until service.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.