Jessica "Sissy" Stone (39) passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at her home in Corinth. She was a member of Prospect Church. She enjoyed fishing, camping, going to the ocean, taking care of her mother and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Services are 11 am Monday, June 6, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Gentry officiating. Burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Sunday, June 5, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Jessica is survived by her son, Zachary Bryant (Christen) of Corinth; her daughters, Chloe Bryant of Booneville and Jada Bryant (Caleb Felks) of Booneville; her mother, Sheila Stone of Corinth; her step-father, Terry Carson of Corinth; her brothers, Robert Stone of Corinth and Matthew Stone (Britteny) of Corinth; her grandchildren, Faithlynn Bryant, Addison Bryant, Joseph Bryant and Jackson Bryant; her special friend, Charles Skinner of Burnsville and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Joe Stone; and her grandparents, Roy and Bobbi Treece. Pallbearers are Zachary Bryant, Robert Stone, Matthew Stone, Chip Skinner, Charles Floyd and Matt Hamm. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.