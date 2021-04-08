Joe Allen Stone

Houston-Joe Allen Stone, 80, passed away surrounded by family Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Mr. Stone was born December 4, 1940 in Potts Camp, MS to the late Joe Calvin Stone and Mary Elizabeth Jamison Stone. He was a Baptist, a Veteran serving in the Air Force during the Cuban Crisis and in public service including; the school board, city board and served as the City of Houston Mayor Protempore. Graveside services will be immediately following visitation on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Enon Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Houston with his son Michael Stone officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Addie Faye Pinkerton Stone of Houston; two sons, Michael Stone (Melynne) of Pickensville, AL, Mark Stone (Madison) of Houston; a daughter, Mary Lee Whitt (Jeff) of Houston; fifteen grandchildren, Taylor (Brandon), Blakely (Matthew), Griffin, Jamison, Mary Riley, Lillian, Shelby (Blake), Kimberly, Mark (Katelyn), Matthew (Brittany), Landry (Aaron), Salem, Joseph Parker, Avalee and Levi; fourteen great grandchildren, Kennedy, Charlie Kate, Arlie Jane, Daxin, Gracie, Kynzlee, Riley, Natalie, Ollie, Enoch, Rebecca, Sawyer, Wyatt and Maisyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Calvin Stone and Mary Elizabeth Jamison Stone; a son, Joseph Taylor Stone. Pallbearers will be Griffin Stone, Mark Stone, Matthew Stone, Jamison Stone, Brandon Kennedy, Matthew Lewis, Blake Pritchett and Aaron Fisackerly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. 607 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804. Visitation will be Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with graveside services at Enon to follow. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.

