Ira Lee Stone, Jr. 83 passed away on October 15, 2020 surrounded by the love and devotion of his family in Pontotoc, MS. He was a member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church where he joined at a very young age. Ira was a retired employee of Delta International Machinery, he was known by many and for his zooming around in his automobile waving and blowing his horn to the people in the neighborhood . The morning trips to the Farmer's Market and going fishing he really enjoyed. Ira took pride into his role as a caregiver for his wife before her passing whom he loved dearly. Walk-Through Viewing will be held on today, Tuesday October 20, 2020 at the J.W. Porter's Chapel at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary, 3:00 until 5:00, to sign the family registry expressions of sympathy may be left at www.grayson-porters.com Life Celebration Service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 at the Porter's Memorial Park with Pastor Theodore Roach, Officiating with Military Funeral Honors with Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is Committed and Honored to serve the Stone Family. He is survived by his two daughters, Betty Stone of Tupelo, MS., Margarett Kirkwood- Peters (Eric), a daughter-in-law, Maxcine Stone, three grandchildren, Alexandria Stone, Malcolm Stone, James Kirkwood all of Pontotoc, MS. nieces and nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Stone, his parents, Ira Stone, Sr., and Dezzie Jamison, a son Ira O'Neal Stone, his siblings, Raymond Long and Frances Helen Hunt.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.