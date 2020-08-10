Elaine Stone, 81, passed away at NMMC after an extended illness. She was a lifelong member of Friendship Baptist Church,in Baldwyn. where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and remained active until her health failed. She was married to Earl Stone in 1960. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on August 27th. They enjoyed traveling together, especially to Branson, MO. She was a homemaker and had worked at Kimes & Stone Construction Company. She loved spending time with her family and especially looked forward to Sundays when the entire family gathered at her home for lunch. She loved to collect dolls and paint. She also loved her animals. Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Earl Stone; daughter, Sharon Lindsey (Ronald); son, Steve Stone (Carla); daughter-in-law, Karla Stone; special niece, Shannon Wood all of Friendship; brother, Murray Cook (Helen) of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Kristen Hall (Tony), Brandon Lindsey (Stephanie), Stacy Armstrong (Nick), Kayla Stone, Paden Stone (Breanna), Hayley Gholston (Cole), Keyton Stone (Bailee), special great niece and nephew, Paige Wood (Dustin) and Payton Wood; (19) precious great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary W. Stone and her parents, Wiley and Hazel Cook. The family appreciates her caregivers, Melissa Garrett and Polly Burnette. Pallbearers will be Joe Blassingame, Keylon Gholston, Kevin Martin, Randy Potts, Doyle Bryan, Michael Robbins and Jimmy Ray Martin. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Friendship Baptist Church. c/o Joe Blassingame, 968 cr 2578, Baldwyn, MS 38824. Visitation will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 12th from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
