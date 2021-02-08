Nathaniel Stone, 90, passed away Tuesday, February 02, 2021, at his home in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11am at a private location and can be viewed via live stream on Facebook/N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 4-7 pm, Walkthru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

