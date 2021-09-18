Patsy Lynn Falls Stone, 68, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at her home. She was born February 14, 1953, to Verser Lynwood and Rebecca Inez Steele Falls. Pat was a 1971 graduate of Tremont High School and attended Itawamba Junior College and Mississippi State University, where she was a member of the Tri-Delta sorority and earned her bachelor's degree in 1975. On August 2, 1975, she married her childhood sweetheart, Harry E. Stone, Jr. Pat began her career as an educator as a home economics teacher in Vicksburg and later Amory. After a brief stint at home caring for her two oldest girls, Stephanie and Claire, she earned her Master's degree from the University of Mississippi. She and Harry then welcomed their baby girl Katie to the family. She worked the remainder of her career as a guidance counselor, assistant principal, and principal of Itawamba Attendance Center. Pat's genuine love and concern for others served her well throughout her career and earned her the admiration and respect from students and colleagues alike. Pat was a dedicated member of Tremont United Methodist Church where she served in various capacities, including song leader, Sunday school teacher, and children's time coordinator. She served as a Girl Scout leader and supported her daughters and her grandson in all their endeavors. She enjoyed traveling and practicing her talents in painting, cooking, sewing, and crocheting. Services honoring her life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 20, at the Tremont United Methodist Church with Bro. Wayne Napier officiating. Beth Frick will deliver the eulogy. Private burial will follow in the Stone Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn and that social distancing guidelines be followed. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Harry Stone, Jr., of Tremont; her daughters, Stephanie Collier (Rick) of Fulton, Claire Northington (Dewayne) of Tremont, and Katie Collier (Randy) of Tupelo; her grandson, Stone Collier of Fulton; her mother, Inez Falls of Tremont; her brother, Wade Falls of Tremont; her sister-in-law, Beth Frick (Robert) of Tupelo; three nephews, Cole Falls, Cody Falls, and Clay Falls; one niece, Rachel Frick; and a host of extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, V.L. Falls, and her parents-in-law, Harry E. Stone, Sr. and Corinne McRae Stone. Pallbearers will be Cole Falls, Cody Falls, Clay Falls, Rick Collier, Dewayne Northington, Randy Collier, Stone Collier, and Robert Frick. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 19, at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton and from 10 a.m. until service time Monday, September 20, at Tremont United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tremont United Methodist Church, c/o Terrissa Cody, 160 Victoria Drive, Fulton, MS 38843. Condolences may be shared with the Stone family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
