William "Earl" Stone, 83, of the Friendship community in Baldwyn went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 3, 2021. He was born March 30, 1937 to Lela Bell Stone. Earl was blessed with 59 years of marriage to Elaine Cook Stone and they had three children, Gary, Sharon and Steve. Earl graduated from Guntown High School in 1957; where he served as class Vice President and Elaine served as President. He worked at Toms Drugstore where he learned how to make his famous milkshakes. Earl was a veteran of the Mississippi Army National Guard. Earl began his road construction career at Boyer, Johnson & Kimes; later working his way up to partner and eventually sole owner of Kimes & Stone Construction Company. He served as president and board member of the Mississippi Road Builders Association and continued to be an active member until his death. He also served as a board member of Farmers & Merchants Bank. Earl was an active member of Friendship Baptist Church where he fulfilled many roles such as Church Clerk, Assistant Moderator, choir member and served on several committees. He earned the title of "peppermint man" by passing out soft peppermints to all the church children. Earl was an avid part of the Agnew's Roundtable. He had a love for antique cars and had restored many over the years. Earl took pride in his community by helping to revitalize downtown Baldwyn. He had a deep-rooted love for his family. He enjoyed having them in his home for Sunday lunch every week. He is survived by daughter, Sharon Lindsey (Ronald); son, Steve Stone (Carla); daughter-in-law, Karla Stone; niece Shannon Wood; sister, Dellie Stone; brother-in-law Murray Cook (Helen); grandchildren Kristen Hall (Tony), Brandon Lindsey (Stephanie), Stacy Armstrong (Nick), Kayla Stone, Paden Stone (Breanna), Hayley Gholston (Cole), Keyton Stone (Bailee); great-niece and great-nephew Paige Kirk (Dustin) and Payton Wood; and 20 precious great-grandchildren. The family thanks a special caregiver, Melissa Garrett. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Elaine, son Gary Stone , 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Pallbearers are Joe Blassingame, Keylon Gholston, Phil Morgan, Bud Williams, David Baker, Lester Wommack, Kevin Martin, Michael Robbins, Randy Potts and Doyle Bryan. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Friendship Baptist Church or Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery c/o Joe Blassingame, 968 CR 2578 Baldwyn MS 38824. Visitation will be Friday February 5, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Due to COVID-19, the family will not be present at visitation. A celebration of life for family and close friends will follow at Friendship Baptist Church.
