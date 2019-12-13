Myra Frances Stonesifer, 79, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born April 17, 1940, to William Wesley and Minnie B. Peyton Ragsdale. She was a member of Center Baptist Church. She was a retired nurse's aide, having worked in Arkansas and Tupelo. She loved gardening and flowers. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Stark Aldridge officiating. Burial will be in Center Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Billy Lee Stonesifer; 2 sisters; and 6 brothers. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, and from 12:00 noon until service time Sunday at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

