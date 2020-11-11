Storey, Paula Michelle Cook

Paula was born in Arkansas on February 29, 1964 to JM and Audrey (Cartwright) Cook. She was the youngest daughter of seven children. Her world evolved around her two grandsons, Cameron Tyler Wayne and Kingston James Riley Wilemon, they were her greatest joy. She loved cooking and playing restaurant with her grandchildren. Cameron would be the fancy waiter and serve Kingston and his grandmother, NeNe. She enjoyed gardening, yard sales and spending time with her friends.
She is survived by her mother, Audrey Cook; her grandchildren, Cameron and Kingston Wilemon; four sisters, Sandra Moak (David), Pam Storey (Jimmy), Janet Hannon (John), and Kim McGaughy (Tim); two brothers, Jimmy Cook and Kevin Cook (Madonna); and a multitude of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Paula died unexpectedly on November 9, 2020 at the age of 56.
Paula was preceded in death by her father, JM (Step) Cook; her grandparents RC (Ike) Cartwright and Pauline (Wingo) Cartwright, and John Cook and Chloe Cook.
A private memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Society at https://secure.everyaction.com/ynTHgQUB402qwetMAwHjwA2.
