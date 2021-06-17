Ms. Sallie Ann Storey 70, was born January 7, 1951 in Ripley, MS to the late Henry and Katie Lee Ratliff Storey. She departed her earthly home and entered the presence of the Lord on June 11, 2021. Sallie professed her hope in Jesus Christ as a child at Ripley Second Baptist Church where she remained a faithful member her entire life. She served as Church clerk for more than 35 years and also served as a teacher in both Sunday School and Vacation Bible School classes. Sallie graduated from Line Street Consolidated High School in Ripley, MS in 1969 and went on to attend the Mississippi University for Women, pursuing a degree in social work. She resumed her job with the Department of Human Services, serving countless children and families for over 20 years. Her passion for the elderly led her to the Tippah County Hospital Nursing Home where she worked as a social worker until 2013, retiring from the State of Mississippi with 42 years of service. Sallie leaves to cherish her memory: her son, Keith LaSean Storey of Ripley, MS; brothers, Dwight (Gladys)Leatherwood, Henry Tate (Michelle) Storey, James (Brenda) Storey all of Ripley MS; sister, Katese (Martice) Rutherford of Tupelo, MS; four aunts, Grace Bails and Johnnie Mae Cox both of Ripley, MS; Mary Ratliff of Columbia, MO; Scottie Ratliff of Chicago, IL and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Ripley Second Baptist Church. The body will lie in state one hour prior to funeral services, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Services honoring Sallie's life will be Saturday, June 19, 2021, 11:00 am at Ripley Second Baptist Church with Dr. Willie Paine, Jr. officiating. Mask are required for visitation and funeral services.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.