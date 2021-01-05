Ammie Jean Story Armstrong, 85, passed away Saturday, January 02, 2021, at her home in Ripley. Graveside . Services will be on Saturday January 9, 2021 at Ruckersville Cemetery Faulkner, MS . Visitation will be on Friday January 8, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of Services.

