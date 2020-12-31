Gordon Story, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born on November 18, 1942 to Edison and Charlene Stratton Story. Gordon was a retired truck driver and a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Nettleton, MS. He was a Navy veteran and enjoyed watching FOX News and gardening. He is survived by his mother, Charlene Stratton Dunn of Nettleton, MS; two daughters, Connie Terry of Pontotoc, MS and, Sherry Sullivan of Nettleton, MS; a son, Jesse Dunn of Nettleton, MS; two sisters, Jean Story Sullivan of Nettleton, MS and Pat Krause of Germantown, TN; two brothers, Ken Story and Keith Story, both of Paducah, KY; five grandchildren, Austin Terry, Gordon Smith, Lucas Sullivan, Dathan Sullivan and MaKalayla Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his father; his wife, Dorothy Carolyn Story; his daughter, Angela Graham and two grandson, Jared Sullivan and Joshua Nixon. The family will have a memorial service at a later time. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
