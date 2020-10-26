Mary Ilisa Story, 58, was born in Ripley, MS on June 12, 1962 to the late Orene E. Echols Story and W. C. Story. The Lord called her home on October 21, 2020 at her home in Ripley, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories: a beloved spouse of over 40 years, James L. Rutherford; four children: Jamar R. Rutherford, Falanda (Louis) Rutherford-Morrow, Kizzie Rutherford, and James L. (Angie) Rutherford Jr.; three siblings: Cassandra A. Johnson, Olivia L. (Arthur 'Hub') Prachett, and Ralph (Latonya) Pate; nieces and nephews: Shirlyn (Lashun) Marshall, Jacqueline Story, Earnest Pruitt, Tamela Harley, Antwon Curry, and Ocquavion Agyekum and a host of grandchildren, great nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends she loved dearly. Visitation will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at Foster & Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS from 5pm-7pm. Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2pm at Ripley Cemetery in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
