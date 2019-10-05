TIPPAH COUNTY -- Westley Jason Story, 43, passed away Thursday, October 03, 2019, at his residence in the Falkner Community. Services will be on Tuesday, October 8 at 2 PM at Ball Hill MB Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Monday, October 7 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ball Hill Cemetery.

