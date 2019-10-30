Dorothy Stout, 86, passed away on October 27, 2019 at her home. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. She enjoyed listening to Bro. Charles Stanley's service broadcast, "In Touch" on television and loving on her grandchildren. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, November 02, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Patricia Stout, Dorothy Parham, Lori Lynn Davis, James Stout, Donald Stout and Alvie Stout; sister, Mary Nell Tollison; (17) grandchildren; (28) great-grandchildren and (3) great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mealie Frances Roberson; father, James Claude Roberson; brothers, Shorty Roberson and Ernest Roberson; sister, Susie Johnson; two nephews, Troy Tollison and David Johnson and a niece, Bobbie Ahart. Pallbearers will be James Stout, Donald Stout, Patricia Stout, Dorothy Parham, Lori Davis, Alvie Stout, Bobby Gillman, Miles Davis, Matthew Stout, Ryan Stout, Drew Stout, Michael Stout, Daniel Stout, Christopher Stout and Donny Stout. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Friday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
