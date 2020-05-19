NEW ALBANY -- Ellenter Stout, 64, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Union County in New Albany. Services will be on May 21, 2020, Thursday, at 11:00 A. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 6:00 until 8:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home.. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery..

