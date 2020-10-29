Melvin Loyce Stout, 87, went to his heavenly home Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Mr. Loyce was born April 7, 1933 to Lonnie Stout and Melverta Tollison Stout. He lived with his wife Sylvia Mason Stout in Union County. Mr. Loyce retired from Mohasco Furniture. He was a Mason and a member of Neely Baptist Church. Services will be Friday, October 30, beginning at 1:00pm, at United Funeral Service Chapel with Brother Larry Harrison officiating. Visitation will be from 12 to the start of the service. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Mason Stout; two sons, Stephen Stout (Becky) of Blue Springs and Kerry Stout (Lisa) of Ecru; one brother, Bobby Stout (Barbara) of Blue Springs; three grandchildren, Kristopher Stout, Cathy Hefner, and Laken Harrelson; two step grandchildren, Bobby Parker Jr. (Jerri), and Dusty Parker; four great-grandchildren, Gracie Parker, Summer Parker, Bailey Parker, and Hunter Harrelson, and a special friend Simmie Benefield. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Linda Grubbs and Winnie Fay Grubbs; two brothers, Pete Stout and Gene Stout. Pallbearers are Dusty Parker and Bill Houk. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
