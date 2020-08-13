Leonard Stovall, Jr. was born on January 15, 1944 and he passed away on August 9, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, Mississippi, he was 76 years old. He was married to the love of his, "Beyonce", Lola Bell Montgomery Stovall for 59 years. He was a retired chemist of Southern Imperial. He leaves to cherish his loving wife Assistant Pastor Lola Bell Stovall; five daughters; Shelia (Dexter) Blanchard of Blue Springs, MS; Cynthia (Glen) Kohliem of Sherman, MS; Sandra (Erickson) Forster of Plantersville, MS; Amanda Stovall and Rachelle of Tupelo, MS; one brother William (Mae Sue) Stovall of Belden, MS; one sister Mary Jean Stovall of Pontotoc, MS; 14 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, a host of nephews nieces, cousins, and friends; five special friends, Randy Spates, Patrick Fears, Raymond Givhan, Jessie Pannell, and Shirley Davis Montgomery; two Goddaughters Sister Ty Walton and Bishop Georgia Cruse. He is proceeded in death by his parents Leonard and Ellen Stovall; his two sisters, Loreen and Gloria Dean Stovall; his grandson, Glen H. "Tudda" Kohliem, II; and his great grandson, Bralin Jwann Gates. Because of COVID 19 and the CDC regulations, a walk through visitation will be held at N. L. Jones Funeral Home on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Private graveside service (immediate family and invitation only will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Chapel Grove Holiness Church in Chesterville, MS. Mask are required and social distancing will be enforced. Please send all flowers to N. L. Jones Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
