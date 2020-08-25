Lola Bell Stovall was born July 2, 1946. She departed this life surrounded by her daughters August 21, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was seventy-four years old. She was married to the love of her life, the late Leonard Stovall, Jr. for fifty-nine years. She was a devoted wife, mother, Evangelist, and Assistant Pastor. She was loved by many. She received the Holy Ghost at an early age at Chapel Grove Holiness Church, Chesterville, MS under the leadership of the late Bishop G.T. Howell; where she was a singer and preacher. Later, she and her husband united with Victory Temple Holiness Church, Tupelo, MS under the leadership of Bishop Willie Thornton. She was lead by God to evangelize and help set up missions and churches. She ran many revivals and sang many songs for different gospel singings. She and her husband later united with Trinity Faith and Deliverance, Tupelo, MS under the leadership of Bishop Georgia Cruse where she remained a faithful member, evangelist, assistant Pastor and devoted woman of God until her transition. She leaves to cherish her memories her four daughters Sheila (Dexter) Blanchard of Blue Springs, MS, Cynthia (Glen) Kohleim of Sherman, MS, Sandra (Erickson) Forster of Plantersville, MS and Amanda Stovall of Tupelo, MS; four brothers William Collins, Willie "Eddie" (Clara) Montgomery, Willie "Teddy" Montgomery, Johnny "Pete" Lipsey, Ollie (Ronnie) Flakes and Peggy (Earlie D) Weatherspoon; fourteen grandchildren, thirty-nine great-grandchildren, one great grandchild, and a host of nieces, cousins, friends and special friends. Special church family Trinity Faith Deliverance, special friend Velma Hill; two goddaughters Sis. Ty Walton and Bishop Georgia Cruse. She was preceded in death by her parents, Moalogia "Pim" Collins and Mabeline Lipsey; one sister, Betty Higginbottom; one daughter, Sheryl Stovall; one grandson, Glen H. "Tudda" Kohliem II; one great grandson, Bralin Jwann Gates; and her best friend Linne Mae Givhan. Graveside Service will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11am at Chapel Grove Holiness Church Cemetery in Chesterville, MS. Walk-thru Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4-6pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
