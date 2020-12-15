James Reatus "Jim" Strait, Jr., 50, resident of Ripley, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, December 10. 2020 at he residence. A private family service will be announced. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Jim was born June 16, 1970 in Rockford, Il and is the son of Mary J. Beaman Beck of Kingsport, TN and the late James Reatus Strait, Sr. He was a 1988 graduate of Maynard High School in Arkansas and was employed with Heavener Electric in Ripley before retiring for health reasons. A former resident of Long Beach, South Carolina, Jim was a member of the Pine Forest Baptist Church before moving to Tippah County. He will be remembered for the love of his family and friends. Hobbies included gaming, fiction role-playing, "experimental" cooking, engraving and painting figurines. In addition to his mother, survivors include his children, Dakota Strait and Jeremiah Zachery Strait, both of Ripley, three sisters, Malinda Breedlove and Christina Honaker, both of Beach Island, SC, Mary Elizabeth Brooks (Brandon) Kingsport, TN, one brother, John Vernon Strait, of TX, three special friends, Tommy Heavener, Danny Willis and Whit Wilkerson and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Desira Ann Strait who preceded him in 2014. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Jim's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
