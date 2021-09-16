Clifford "Danny" Strange Father, Brother, and Musician, 70, passed away on August 13, 2021. He shared his gift of music with everyone. He had a contagious smile, a calming personality, and amazing ability to put a smile on your face or move you to tears with a song. When you watched him play guitar, you were witnessing a true master at his craft. Danny was a renown guitarist known from coast to coast for live performances and sessionwork. He played gigs and/or performed session work with Ruth Buzzi, Billy Earhart, Wild BillEmerson, Narvel Felts, Chaka Khan, George Lynch, Mac McAnally, Ronnie Milsap, Percy Sledge,Jumpin' Gene Simmons, Johnny Paycheck, Bobby Rush, T-Model Ford, Blackfoot, Molly Hatchet,The Doors, and The Grateful Dead. Funeral services will be at 12:15 pm on Saturday September 18, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will be in HillCrest Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday September 18 at St. James Catholic Church. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Danny is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Strange; sons, Chris Strange and Zachary and Amanda (daughter-in-law) Strange; daughter, Brianna Strange; grandchildren, Terry McAvaney, Dakota McAvaney, Aaron McAvaney, Jacksen Strange, Adleigh (Ruby) Strange; great- grandchildren, John McAvaney, Kayce McAvaney, Preston McAvaney, Amity McAvaney, brothers, David Strange and Bill Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents; Thomas Strange and Jimmie Lynn Shoemaker; brother, Tim Wilson, and Sister, Kathy Enos. His love and music will always be in our hearts.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.