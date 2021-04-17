Mary Jean Tedford Waldrop Strange, at the age of 89, died Friday, April 16, 2021 at her home. Born October 19, 1931 in Pontotoc County, She is the daughter of Noah Nelson and Louella Combs Tedford. She is a Pontotoc High School graduate and attended The University of Mississippi. Jean was married to John Howell Waldrop for 36 years. Jean worked in banking in Pontotoc and New Albany for 15 years and was a co-founder of The Calico Mushroom Gift Shop in New Albany for 18 years. After selling her Gift Shop, Jean became the Ole Miss House Director of The Delta Gamma Sorority in which she was initiated as an honorary member. During her time she made life-long connections with the Ladies of D.G. and they were blessed by her recipes, etiquette classes, and southern hospitality. She continued her service as President on the House Corporation Board for the next ten years and remained an active alumna. In 1993, Jean married Fred Strange and moved to Tupelo. They were constant travel companions traveling often overseas and also with the University of Mississippi Concert Singers. Before Fred's death, she often attended services at Calvary Baptist Church, where he was a member. Jean was a member of The First United Methodist Church, where she served on the Flower Guild, the Alter Guild, and United Methodist Women; and was a member Mark-Monroe Sunday School Class. Jean was a volunteer at the Cancer Center; member of The Tupelo Garden Club, Garden Club Hoe and Hope, Forthian Book Club, and served on the Tupelo Community Concert Board. She especially cherished playing Bridge with her friends anytime she could get together a table or two. She was a talented seamstress, skilled cook, and gracious hostess who loved to entertain. Each generation has been blessed to have, Jean as their role model. She was a strong woman of faith who led her family by example. She was always there for those who needed her. She was compassionate, sympathetic, forgiving and touched the lives of everyone who was fortunate to know her. Jean is survived by a daughter, Carol Waldrop Shirley (Keith) of Collierville, Tennessee; son, Scott Waldrop (Lee) of New Albany; three step-children, Pam Strange Wood (Gary) of Birmingham, Alabama, Debbie Strange Kelleher of Nacadoghes, Texas, Randall Strange (Catherine) of Hattiesburg; thirteen grandchildren, Nelson Shirley, Mary Morgan Gross (Chris), Jimbo Waldrop (Anna Claire), John Holt Waldrop, Mary Scott Sanks (Shawn), Jennifer Wood Nelson (Terry), Katherine Wood, Sara H. Holland (Justin), Kathleen Buy (Collen), Asher Strange (Amanda), Jillian Catlett (James), Chancellor Strange (Emily), and English Strange; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Vera Ann Tedford Martin of Athens, Alabama and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, John Waldrop and Fred Strange; seven brothers, Theo Nelson, Odis Wayne, William Combs, Barry Jackson, James Roland, Noah Nelson Jr, and Kenneth Waugh Tedford. Visitation will be 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021 at First United Methodist Church with Dr. Embra Jackson officiating. Private graveside services will follow at Pontotoc Memorial Park. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Nelson Shirley, Jimbo Waldrop, John Waldrop, Chris Gross, Shawn Sanks, Asher Strange, and Chancellor Strange. Memorials may be made to Sheppard Center, 400 W. Jefferson Street, Tupelo, MS 38804, First United Methodist Church, building fund, 412 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804 and Alpha Psi of Delta Gamma House Corporation, PO Box 2399, Oxford, MS 38655. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.