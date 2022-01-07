Troy Elvin Strange, 86, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 18, 1935 to the late Noonan Carlile Strange and the late Elizabeth Ida Lesley Strange. He was a member of Friendship Methodist Church. Services will be 2:00 pm on Monday January 10, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Sanderson officiating. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 pm Sunday, January 9 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Friendship Methodist Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Evie Nell Strange; sons: Curtis Strange and Chris (Karen) Strange; grandchildren: Jessica Strange, C.J. (Megan) Strange, Eli Strange, Elaina (Alex) Kingsley; great-grandchildren: Kobe Williams, Cooper Williams, Aubrey Eaton, Layden Strange, Iva Strange, Tatum Kingsley; sister, Joyce Brumley Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sharon Regina Strange; sisters: Elizabeth Ann Wouldridge, Martha Louise Buchanan; brothers: William Randy Strange, Roy Strange, Charles Joseph Strange and an infant brother. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
