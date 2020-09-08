Christopher Straub, 37, of Hamburg, died Saturday, September 5, 2020. Christopher was a native of Tishomingo, Mississippi and a resident of Hamburg for the past three years. He graduated in 2000 from the Tishomingo High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a construction worker and was of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Straub, and his grandmother, Carolyn Hutcheson.
He is survived by a son, River Straub of Hamburg; a daughter, Payton Davis of Iuka, Mississippi; his mother, Sherry Norris, and husband, Joe, of Fulton, Mississippi; his father, Ronnie Straub, and wife, Louise, of Bella Vista; two brothers, Andrew Straub of Rienzi, Mississippi and Eric Straub of Cheyenne, Wyoming; his grandparents, Dorothy Straub of Rogers and Lloyd Hutcheson of Tishomingo, Mississippi and six nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be held at a later date in the Forest Grove Cemetery in Tishomingo, Mississippi. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home of Hamburg, Arkansas. Online guestbook, www.jones-hartshorn.com.
