Lona Bell Rea Strawbridge, 87, met her Savior face to face on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. She was born on February 12, 1935, a twin, with her brother, Lonnie, in Hamilton, MS to the late Louria Waymon Rea, Sr. and Mary Icy Bell Jones Rea. Lona began her journey in life in Monroe County, where she grew up in a large family with eight other siblings. She attended school at Grubb Springs and went to work at an early age helping her family with farming. Later, she moved to Zion Illinois where she worked production at Abbott Laboratories. She invented a specialty needle for medical purposes and received an award for it. Lona had a strong work ethic and expected those around her to follow suit. At the age of 20, she married the love of her life, Edward Lee Strawbridge, Sr., on August 18, 1955. Together they were blessed with over 65 years of marriage, four children, and a large extended family. Lona was the matriarch of the family, always guiding her family in hopes they would follow Jesus. She was a member of Church of God of Prophecy. Lona loved Gospel music, enjoyed talking about her faith in Jesus and she was usually very direct about the importance of knowing Jesus. She enjoyed cooking and could make a meal out of anything. Butter bowls in the fridge were always a surprise. Along with spending time with her family she also enjoyed volleyball, horse back riding, and taking her Gator through the woods. Lona's legacy is her love of Jesus and her steadfast support of her family. She is survived by her husband, Edward Lee Strawbridge, Sr., Belden; daughters, Ruthie Thillen, Krugerville, TX, Teresa Wilbanks (Farin), Belden; son, Eddie Strawbridge, II, Belden; grandchildren, Amanda Little (Travis), Jason Powers (Tracey), Michelle Robinson, Christine Neace (Jessie), Juliana Thillen, Eddie Strawbridge, III (Danielle); great-grandchildren, Kara and Lauren Powers; Holden, Tripp & Josie Bell Little; Libby Stallings; Bristol Neace; Abigail & James Robinson; Troy Lowe; sister, Bessie Perkins, Hamilton, MS; brother, Lonnie Rea (Minnie Nell), Hamilton, MS. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheila Strawbridge; siblings, Gussie Pounders, Oneal Rea, Lucille Rea, Elmer "Boe" Rea, Selmer Rea, and Louria Waymon Rea, Jr. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 3:00 pm at The Church of God of Prophecy in Hamilton, MS, with Bro. Billy West officiating. Burial will following McDuffie Cemetery, Hamilton, MS with pallbearers being Farin Wilbanks, Travis Little, Jason Powers, Eddie Strawbridge, III, Holden Little, Tripp Little, and Jessie Neace. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
