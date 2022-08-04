James H. "J.J." Strawhorn, Jr, 22, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Wren, Mississippi. He was born on July 18, 2000, in Amory, MS, to James and Crystal McCrory Strawhorn. JJ grew up in a large family, having three sisters. A smart young man, he graduated from Amory High School and later attended some college courses at Mississippi State University. JJ was intelligent and mechanically gifted. He was not afraid of hard work and he initially worked at Magnum Metals as both a Press Brake Operator and a Floor Supervisor. Later, he took a job at Cooper Tire where he was as well as a utility operator at the plant. He had a great work ethic and was always motivated to do more and excel in life. A fine young man with a great character, J.J. was respectful, well spoken, and loyal to his family and friends. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Shannon and his faith in God was evident in his daily interactions with others. Outgoing and friendly, he always took time out to listen and talk to others. Once he got to know you, he would always give you a great nick name which could always bring a smile or a laugh. With a heart of gold, J.J. enjoyed helping children as well as his grandfather, whom he liked to personally shop for as "online Wal-Mart". He was blessed with so many friends yet his family meant the world to him. He was especially close to his brother-in-law and sister. J.J. liked to play video games and he really enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Well rounded, he enjoyed listening to all kinds of music, yet rap music was his favorite. There are not enough words to describe J.J. perfectly, he was a great young man, so full of life, love, and charisma. He will be missed so much and his family and friends appreciate all the prayers that are being said on their behalf, during this hard time. J.J.'s life was so full of smiles, love, and laughter. The family does have peace knowing he is in the presence of God. He left too early and there will never be a replacement for J.J. His new home is in Heaven, yet all the memories made with him through the years will live on here on Earth. He is survived by his parents, James and Crystal Strawhorn; sisters, Miranda Denton (Corey), Sulligent, AL, Hayle Gray (Ethan), Wren, Kayla Pounders (Chase), Aberdeen; grandparents, Bill and Ann McCrory, Wren; grandmother, Linda Jones; nieces, Evelyn and Maislynn Denton, and Crimson Gray; too many friends to list. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harold Strawhorn; grandparents, Frankie and L.V. Harris, Caroline and William McCrory; uncle, Mickey Strawhorn; great-grandmother, Sarah Roberts. A Celebration of Life Service honoring J. J.'s life will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. James Knight officiating. Burial will follow in New Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton, MS with pallbearers being Deandre Harris, Chase Pounders, Ethan Gray, Corey Jenkins, Kayla Pounders, Miranda Denton, Hayle Gray and James Strawhorn, Sr. Honorary pallbearer will be Rickey Harris. Visitation for friends will be on Friday, from 10:00 am until the service hour. Please share your condolences and memories with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
