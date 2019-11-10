Hazel Franklin Street, 91, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born August 22, 1928, to Robert Walter Franklin and Dollie Ellen Gean Franklin. During her high school years she played basketball, her love for sports continued all her life especially SEC and Mississippi State sports. After graduating from Tupelo High School in 1947 she attended Memphis School of Business. On October 16, 1953, she married John Whitten Street at Gloster Street Church of Christ they were married for 61 years at his death in 2014. Hazel retired from Lee County Chancery Clerk's Office after many years of dedicated service. Hazel was an avid bridge player and played with several bridge clubs. She enjoyed American history and arranging flowers for herself, friends and her church. She was an officer in the Meadow View Garden Club. Most of all she loved her family and extended family and was extremely proud of being a Tupelo native. She was a devoted member of Gloster Street Church for over 70 years where she was a Sunday School Teacher. Survivors include her daughter, Sally Williams and her husband, John of Oxford; two granddaughters, Eliza and Ellen Williams of Oxford; sister, Virginia Miller of Tupelo; brother, Hassell Franklin of Houston and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dollie Franklin; husband, John Whitten Street; son, John Franklin Street; sisters, Dot Causey and Geraldean Monaghan and brother, Herschel Franklin. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Monday, November 11, 2019, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 3 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Minister Chad Ramsey officiating. Graveside service will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Randy Monaghan, Jeff Monaghan, Hank Franklin, Mark Franklin, Andy Miller, Russell Street, and Robin Street. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Benson and Jerry Clayton. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Alicia Anderson and Chris Alford. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
