Janet Lynn Long Street at the age of 61, died Sunday, December 12, 2021, at her father's home after an extended illness. She was born March 17, 1960, in Greenville to James Edward Long and Mary King Long. After Janet graduated from Greenville High School, she earned her Associate's Degree. She married Anthony "Andy" Dean Street for 18 years before his death on June 11, 2001. Following the death of her husband, she moved to Saltillo from Rogers, Arkansas to be closer to family. She has been with North Mississippi Health Services at Barnes Crossing Medical Clinic for 18years as a Medical Licensed Technician. Janet enjoyed anything and everything Elvis. She loved her family especially her grandchildren who affectionately called her "MeeMee". Janet is survived by her father, James Long of Saltillo; two children, Heather Waller and her husband, Brandon of Northwest, Arkansas, and Justin Street of Saltillo; two grandchildren, Ezra Lauren Waller, and Elijah Astaire Waller; one brother, James "Glen" Long of Tupelo; three nieces, Mary Glen Long, Jennie Long, and Jana Long; and one nephew, Caleb Long. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Street, and mother, Mary M. Long. Private graveside services will be Friday, December 17, 2021, at Campbelltown Cemetery with Bro. Randy Clark officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.