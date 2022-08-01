Johnie Sue Long Street, 79, died Thursday, July 28, at her home in Canton, Mississippi, after a brief illness. She was born in Baldwyn, Mississippi, on August 30, 1942, to the late Bernice White Goodrum Parham and Johnie Edward Goodrum and grew up in the Auburn community. She was a 1960 graduate of Mooreville High School and attended Itawamba Junior College where she was named Most Beautiful and was active in the theatre department. She then went on to attend Memphis State University. She lived most of her adult life in Tupelo where she married and worked full time but always found time to support her daughter's many activities. Her home was always open to friends and family and she loved hosting the family Christmas party for many years. After moving to Canton, she married Glenn "Q" Street, III with whom she spent her remaining years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Canton. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Rosemary Goodrum Parker, of Brandon, her daughter, Rosemary Long Dillard and her husband David, of Tupelo, her granddaughter, Mary Payne Dillard, of West Hartford, Connecticut, and her great-niece, Bailey Parker Irby and her husband Cole, of Canton, and many beloved cousins. She is also survived by her bonus family Jennifer Street Morgan and her husband, Charlie, of Canton, Rachel Maples, her husband Nathan, and their children Lucy and Walt, of Canton, Hannah Evans, her husband Cord, and their daughter Ellie, of Flora, and Glenn Q Street IV, of Canton. She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, William Edward Parker. Breeland Funeral home of Canton is assisting the family and a memorial service will be held in Tupelo at a later date.
