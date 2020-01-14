Mary Ethel Yopp Street, 93, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. She was born on July 17, 1926, to Homer Asa and Etta Jane Brotherton Yopp in Walnut, MS. Mary was an Inspector for McGregor Manufacturing in Walnut, MS and a member of Harmony Baptist Church. Graveside Services will be Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Oakland Cemetery in Walnut, MS with Bro. Jim Holcomb and Bro. Tim Bass officiating. Mary is survived by one daughter: Kay Weatherly (Travis) of Walnut, MS; two sons: Joe E. Street (Susan) of Starkville, MS, Kenneth W. Street (Mary Joe) of Bartlett, TN; six grandchildren: Allison Jones, Amy McRae (Jerry), John Street (Stephanie), Shannon Barrett (Jason), Lauren Powers (Tom), Holly Hicks (Jeff); 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Johnnie S. Street to whom she was married to for over 70 years; one son; Johnnie Street, Jr. two sisters: Jewell Rowland, Alice Ferrell; two brothers: Perry Yopp, Issac Yopp. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Expressions of sympathy, for the Street family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
