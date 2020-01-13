WALNUT, MS -- Mary Ethel Yopp Street, 93, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at Diversicare of Ripley in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Wednesday January 15, 2020 11:00 AM Graveside Service at Oakland Cemetery . Visitation will be on Tuesday January 14, 2020 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.