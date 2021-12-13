God said, I need a woman with a heart larger than life, with a compassion and concern greater for the lives she touches rather than her own. A woman destined to become a beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister, meme and friend. So God gave us Scottie Windham Street. For this we are truly thankful, and on December 4, 2021 we gave back to God this gift that He graciously shared with us. Funeral Services honoring the life of Scottie will be at 11 AM Saturday, December 18 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with her friend, Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Wiers's Chapel Cemetery. Scottie was born on the beautiful summer day of June 28, 1951 in Ripley. She was the ninth and last child born to the late Bradford Scott and Norma Ellen Coleman Windham. After attending Ripley High School, Scottie was employed with local manufacturing companies that included PEP Industries and Red Kap, Corporation. A homemaker while her children were young, she returned to work following in her mother's footsteps as custodian for the Ripley Elementary School and Ripley Kindergarten for many years. After retiring from the South Tippah School District, Scottie enjoyed working at Tippah County Growers, helping many friends and families with their homes and business and was currently working with Ripley Funeral Home. A Christian, Scottie's world revolved around her family. She was more than happy to be the central figure in their lives. Anyone who knew her children knew that she was truly a star in their eyes and that's all that ever mattered to her. Scottie was a force of a woman, loved by all and you weren't considered just a friend- but family. Stopping to talk to friends, running errands for others or picking up grandchildren, she spent countless miles driving her truck on highway 15 with one of many small cups of McDonald's coffee. We love you, Scottie, and will never, ever forget you. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, December 17 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Blessed with a large family, memories will continue to be shared by her children, Dave Bruce (Jeanette) and Robbie Street (Becky Irwin), both of Ripley and Michelle Merritt (Shaun Hilliard) of Memphis, one sister, Kay Windham of Ripley, ten grandchildren, Lena Rodman (Andrew), Winston Frazier, Ayla Bruce, Brandon Street, Bryan Lee Street (Lauren), Amber Street (Shannon Pedigo), Brent Street, Katelyn Carter, Katelyn Merritt (Shaun Winkles) and Brandy Merritt, six great grandchildren, Elliott, Eliana, Destiny, Noah, Ashton and Stella, brother in law, Shannon Street, special friends, Patty Smith, Molly Akins, Palmer Jones, the staff of Ripley Funeral Home and her loyal canine companion, "Izzy". She was also preceded in death by four sisters Hermie Zelinko, Eula Hall, Jean Mitchell and Lorene Davis and three brothers, Bobby, L.C. and Frank Windham. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Scottie's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.