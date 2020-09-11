Mary Opal Bruff Strevel, 89, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her residence in Aberdeen, MS. She was born March 7, 1931 in Aberdeen to Albert Bruff, Sr. and Mattie Bruff. She was a Homemaker. Ms. Strevel was a member of the Apostolic Truth Tabernacle in Amory, MS. Services will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Charles Petty and Grant Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one daughter Faith Ann Ward (John) of Becker, MS; two sons Tommy Strevel, Jr. (Jo Ann) of Athens, MS and Paul Strevel of Quincy, MS; twelve grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Mattie Bruff, her husband Tom Strevel, Sr., her brother Albert Bruff, Jr., a son Barry Strevel and a grandson Justin Strevel. Visitation will be Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home.
