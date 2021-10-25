Anthony Wayne "Tony" Strickland, 63, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at North Ms. Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. He was born in Tupelo, MS and worked in oil exploration for thirty-five years. During his career he worked in, traveled through and visited sixty-four countries. He loved to fish, watch college football with friends and try out new places to eat and traveling. He was an avid MSU fan. He attended Forked Oak Missionary Baptist Church, Paden, MS. Memorial services will be Saturday, October 30, 2 p.m. at Forked Oak Missionary Baptist Church, Paden, MS with Bro. Ralph Culp officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of twenty-seven years - Cindy Strickland; his beloved pet - Big Boy; one sister - Patty Hackett and brothers & sisters-in-law - Jean Sipes, Jimmy and Hilda McDougal, Shelia Price and Tommy and Tammy McDougal. He was preceded in death by his parents, R.C. and Neutrene Deaton Strickland and three brothers-in-law, Robert Hackett, Johnny McDougal and Sammy McDougal. Pallbearers will be Reed Sparks, Joey Price, Jerry Gray, Buzz Blauvelt, Jamie McDougal, Cole McDougal and Albert Castell. Honorary pallbearers will be Dan Starkey, Kent McClung, Tim Wright, James Belue, Jerry Pannell, Clayton Luttrell, Eddie Nunley, Jim Southward, Jason Jackson, Billy Page and Ronnie Green. Visitation will be Saturday, October 30, 1-2 p.m. at Forked Oak Missionary Baptist Church, Paden, MS.
