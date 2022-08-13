Purchase Access

Buddy Strickland, 60, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 in Fulton. He was born December 21, 1961 to the late Johnny Strickland and the late Rebecca Bullock Strickland in Itawamba County. Buddy retired from Mueller Industries after more than 30 years of service. He enjoyed wood crafting, hunting, playing guitar, and spending time with his family friends. Private services will be held at later date. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his brothers; Dewayne "Hoss" Strickland and Robert Strickland, both of Fulton, sister; Teresa (Billy) Johnson of Mantachie, 2 grandsons; Jonathon Strickland of Fairview and Adam Strickland, of Golden, host of nieces and nephews, and the mother of his children, Martha Cleveland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Rebecca Strickland, 2 sons, Phillip and Christopher Strickland, and a brother, Brian Strickland. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

