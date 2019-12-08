Jerry Strickland, 71, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice, Tupelo, MS. He was born in Itawamba County, MS to Charles Allen and Janie Laverne Northcutt Strickland. He was a member of Fulton United Methodist Church. He taught school at Fulton Jr. High for twenty-five and half years and was the Jr. High football coach for seventeen years. He then worked as an electrician before retiring. Services will be Tuesday, December 10 at 11 a.m. at Fulton United Methodist Church, Fulton, MS with Rev. Phillip Box and Rev. John Foster officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by two daughters- Jennifer Jenkins (Doug) and Rebekah Carsten (Beau) all of Fulton, MS; one granddaughter - Emma Jayne Carsten; two aunts-Louise Northcutt and Ellen Barnes; three sisters-in-law - Sylvia Chamblee (Robert) Fulton, MS, Dixie Griffin (Tim) Iuka, MS and Donna McAnally (Mark) Oxford, MS; one brother-in-law - Buddy Wiltshire (Peggy) Belmont, MS; eleven nieces and nephews and his lifelong friend-Jerry Sheffield. He was preceded in death by his wife-Nancy Phyllis Strickland; parents and his father and mother-in-law-George and Nancy Wiltshire. Pallbearers will be Brad Chatham, Joseph Johnson, Randy Rodgers, Danny Dill, Jerry Sheffield, Dan Farrar, Stephen Hood and Jim Stone. Honorary pallbearers will be the former Jr. High football players from 1971-1988. Visitation will be Monday, December 9, 5-8 p.m. at Fulton United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to Fulton United Methodist Church Music Ministry, P.O. Box 907, Fulton, MS 38843.
