Joyce "Joy" Neal Strickland departed this life on October 29, 2019 at her residence in Tishomingo after a long illness. She was born in 1931 to Daniel Judson and Audrey Neal. She was a former employee of Blue Bell, Inc. of Belmont and Tishomingo. She was married for thirty-five years to E.W. "Pro" Strickland until his death in 1983. She was a faithful member of Tishomingo Baptist Church where she had been the longest living member until her death. Services will be Thursday, October 31, 3 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church with Bro. Rusty Fair and Royce Howie officiating. Burial will be in Tishomingo Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by four daughters - Sandra Howie (Royce) of Iuka, Brenda Webb (Larry) of Tishomingo, Sharon Quinn (Rick) of Corinth and Betty Jo Williams (Steve) of Corinth, MS; six grandchildren - Brad Howie (Cindy), Laura Smith (William), David Webb (Angel), Matt Quinn (Jessica), Jordan Quinn (Angel) and Mallory Williams; nine great-grandchildren- Colten and Calli Howie, Judson and Collin Webb, Angel Joy Smith, Braxton and Hudson Quinn, Brodie and June Grace Quinn; one sister -Ettie Jean Murff, Kansas City, MO and caregivers, Jean Kennedy and Barbara Ales. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandson, Tyler Judson Quinn, an infant great- grandchild, Mary Katherine Smith, one brother, Harold Dwight Neal and one sister, Frances Kennedy. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Brad and Colten Howie, David Webb, Matt and Jordan Quinn and Kent McClung. Visitation will be Thursday, October 31, 1-3 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church.
