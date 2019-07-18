Mary Lizzie Strickland, 93, was born on July 1, 1926 to the late George and Francis Williams in Benton County, MS. She departed her earthly life on July 11, 2019 at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories: four sons, James (Celestine) Strickland of Memphis, TN, Harvey (Dinier) Strickland of Ashland, MS, Mack (Nita) Strickland of Columbus, OH, and Roy (Verna) Strickland of Ashland, MS; two sisters, Anna Bell Jones of Memphis, TN and Sally Mae Vaughn of Memphis, TN; two sister-in-laws, Hattie Strickland and Arzalia Strickland; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3:00 pm-6:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Shiloh MBC in Ashland, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Shiloh MBC Cemetery in Ashland, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.