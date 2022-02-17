Delbert Ray Strickler, Jr. at the age of 64 years old died Monday, February 14, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was the son of Charolette Blanton and Delbert Strickler born in Louisville, Kentucky on August 11, 1957. Ray was a loving father and husband who enjoyed life and always looked forward to time with his family. He served his Country in the United States Navy. He was a proud veteran who thought of his active service fondly. Ray has lived in multiple areas throughout his life including Indiana, Kentucky, Texas, and Mississippi. Ray was currently a manager at Toyota Manufacturing in Blue Springs. Ray is survived by his wife of 29 years, Pamela Strickler; one daughter, Mandy Strickler; five sons, John Strickler, Josh Strickler, Kenny Kincaid, Jason Kincaid, and Josh Kincaid; 12 grandchildren; and brother, Jerry Strickler. He is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Saturday, February 19, 2022 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services with Military Honors will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Randy Clark officiating. The burial will be in Live Oak Cemetery in Manchaca, Texas. The pallbearers will be John Strickler, Kenny Kincaid, John Strickler, Jason Kincaid, Mandy Strickler, Josh Kincaid, and Oren Strickler. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
