MICHIGAN CITY -- Ila Jean Stricklin, 77, passed away Friday, February 08, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Tuesday February 11, 2020 4:00 -7:00 a Celebration of Life Memory at Ashland Church of Christ .Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

