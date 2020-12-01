Thomas "Doodle" Edwin Strickland Sr, 85, passed away on Friday November 27, 2020 at the Baptist Hospital in Oxford after a brief illness. He was born July 29, 1935 to Sarah Aurelia Strickland and Albert Green. He was married to Lillian Mae Strickland for 50 years. They enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren. He enjoyed telling stories of days gone by. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Korean War and also the MS Army National Guard. He loved to fix broken things. He enjoyed playing his 12 string guitar and listen to bluegrass music. He was a Christian. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, December 04, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Gerald Blankenship officiating. Burial will be in Northeast MS Church of God in Christ Cemetery. He is survived by (3) daughters, Sarah Smith of Savannah, TN, Theresa Hughes of Savannah, TN, and Lorrie Mitchel (Dustin) of Vicksburg; (2) sons, Thomas Strickland Jr. (Amber) of Powhatan, Ark and Jason Strickland (Traci) of Quinlan, TX; (13) grandchildren; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; uncle that raised him, Ellis Strickland; (2) sisters-in-law, Millie Norris and Irene Grooms; son-in-law, Carl Smith, JR. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, December 04, 2020 from 11:00 until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.