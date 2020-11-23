Billie Ruth Dillard Stringer, age 72, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at NMMC Pontotoc. She was born June 30, 1948 to Vardice and Minnie Evelyn Taylor Dillard. Billie was a graduate of East Union High School and later obtained her Associates Degree in Nursing from ICC. She was an RN at NMMC for many years. Billie was a member of Furrs Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Ecru Cemetery, with Rev. Jimmy Carr officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Scott Stringer; daughter, Jennifer Rodgers (Martin); a son, Matthew Stringer (Courtney); four grandchildren, Andrew Rodgers, Rebecca Grace "Gracie" Rodgers, Emma Smith Stringer and Matthew Wood Stringer, Jr., and three sisters, Joyce Tyler (Mark), Elaine Carr (Jimmy) and Marilyn Rice (John). She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Elizabeth Kaye James. Pallbearers will be David White, Lee Graham, Jeremy Maxey, Sam Stringer, Andrew Rodgers and Matthew Stringer. Per Billie's request, memorials may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street-Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, www.parkinson.org or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Cyrstal Drive-Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, www.diabetes.org. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
