Minnie Beatrice May Striplin passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at the NMMC in Tupelo. She was born in Cherokee, AL on June 17, 1933 to the late Otis and Lula Mae Childers May. She married John William Stripling and as they began to have a family, Minnie became a homemaker. While in her 40's, she was in a Pentecostal Church and received the gift of the Holy Ghost, which turned her life around. After this she was totally devoted to God and his work. A woman with a sweet and loving disposition, she would give anything she had to someone in need. She remained devoted to her family until her death. She enjoyed gospel music radio and television. She is survived by her daughters, Sherly Hughes, Amory and Marie Striplin, Hernando; sons William Striplin (Sharon), Water Valley and Joseph Striplin, Aberdeen; grandchildren, Cecil Hughes, Richard Hughes, Linda Cuevas (Preston), William "Bo" Striplin, Jr., Denise Crocker (Brent), Chris Carlyle (Kandy), Michael Roark and Jerry Roark; 15 grandchildren and a host of great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by daughters, Janet Carlyle and Mary Carlyle Gray, 1 brother and 12 sisters, grandchildren, Tony Hughes, Michelle Roark and Cody Roark. Private family services will be held later. Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
