Keena Chanell (Glenn) Strong, age 37, was born February 23, 1985, in New Albany, MS to the union of Terry Glenn and Valerie Johnson Scott. She accepted her wings on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband Rapheal Strong, Six children Kylen, Keegan, Kaleb, Kolton, Kingston, and Kyndal, all of Ripley, MS. A loving mother Valerie (Darnell) Scott of Tupelo, MS and father Terry (Stephanie) Glenn of Pontotoc, MS; one sister Porsha Glenn and one brother Terry Glenn both of Tupelo, MS. Three bonus sisters and one bonus brother. Grandparents; Mattie Bryant of St. Louis, MO (Paternal), Faye (Manning) Graham and Marilyn Johnson all of Blue Mountain, MS (Maternal), and Mother-in-law, Lizzie Strong of Ripley, Two sister-in-laws Jennifer (Antwon) Guyton, Myranda (Jeff) Petty, one brother-in-law John (Taneka) Strong all of Ripley, MS. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Throughout the process, she definitely lived up to her last name "Strong". She knew the assignment and accepted it. Visitation will be Friday, June 24, 2022, from 12p-8p at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS with the family present from 6p-8p. Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11am at St. James COGIC, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Saints Rest Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, www.please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
