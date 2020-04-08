Walter Mack Strong, Jr. was born October 12, 1944 to the late Walter and Fannie Strong in Ripley, MS. He departed this life on Thursday, April 02, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. On May 26, 1979, he married Lizzie Vee Boyd. They were married for 40 years. He confessed his faith in Christ in his late 30's at Saint James Temple Church of God in Christ where he served as a faithful deacon until death. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Lizzie Boyd, his children, Jennifer (Antwon) Guyton, Jonathan (Taneacka) Strong, Myranda (Jeffery) Petty, Rapheal (Keena) Strong and LaPeatrious Hoyle all of Ripley, MS and fourteen grandchildren. He also leaves to cherish two brothers, William (Eloise) Strong of Ripley, MS. and Marshall (Stella) Strong of Tiplersville, MS, and one brother-in-law, Lorenzo Jefferies of Ripley, MS. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. To view and sign the guest registry please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
80°
Fair
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 8, 2020 @ 5:37 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.