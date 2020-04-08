Walter Strong

Walter Mack Strong, Jr. was born October 12, 1944 to the late Walter and Fannie Strong in Ripley, MS. He departed this life on Thursday, April 02, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. On May 26, 1979, he married Lizzie Vee Boyd. They were married for 40 years. He confessed his faith in Christ in his late 30's at Saint James Temple Church of God in Christ where he served as a faithful deacon until death. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Lizzie Boyd, his children, Jennifer (Antwon) Guyton, Jonathan (Taneacka) Strong, Myranda (Jeffery) Petty, Rapheal (Keena) Strong and LaPeatrious Hoyle all of Ripley, MS and fourteen grandchildren. He also leaves to cherish two brothers, William (Eloise) Strong of Ripley, MS. and Marshall (Stella) Strong of Tiplersville, MS, and one brother-in-law, Lorenzo Jefferies of Ripley, MS. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. To view and sign the guest registry please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.