William J. Strong, 74, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at his home in Ripley, MS. No visitation. Graveside service only will be Monday, May 3, 2021, 2pm at Boyd Cemetery in Ripley, MS. Foster & Son is in charge of the arrangements.

